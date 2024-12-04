Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter’s Recent Activities

The IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) continues to be a driving force for industry collaboration & knowledge-sharing in the region. Through its dedication to organizing impactful forums & gatherings, the Chapter has recently created another lineup of meaningful opportunities for Members.

On 8 November, the SAPC hosted three events:

A workshop facilitated by Climate Fresk UAE , which provided valuable insights on climate action

The Q4 Chapter meeting that brought together 131 professionals for critical discussions on sustainability and the essential role of ESG in our industry

The most recent meeting of the IADC Geothermal Committee

During the Q4 meeting, the annual Chapter board elections were held, where committee officers were reelected unopposed. Congratulations to the 2025 SAPC Officers!

Great work to the SAPC for organizing these events, and thank you to everyone who attended and participated!