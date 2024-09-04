Southeast Asia Chapter Co-Hosts Networking Reception with ABS

On the evening of 8 August, the IADC Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) co-hosted a Networking Cocktail Reception with ABS at the 2024 SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference. The reception provided many opportunities for IADC Members to network with industry colleagues and establish new connections over hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
During the event, SEAC Chairman Damien Ng and IADC President Jason McFarland addressed attendees. Additionally, Drilling Contractor caught up with Damien Ng to discuss the Chapter’s growing membership, launching the Annual Safety Awards Gala, and Damien’s goals for his term as Chair.
Drilling Contractor Interview with SEAC Chair Damien Ng
IADC Southeast Asia Chapter launches new initiatives to facilitate member engagement
The IADC Southeast Asia Chapter is thriving, with increasing membership and the recent launch of an Annual Safety Awards Gala, which was held in February. Chapter Chairman Damien Ng says he’s keeping his focus on rolling out new events and initiatives to help members stay connected, as well as collectively address regionwide challenges. Mr Ng spoke with DC just before a networking reception that was jointly sponsored by the chapter and ABS and held at the 2024 SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference in Bangkok on 8 August.