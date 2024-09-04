Southeast Asia Chapter Co-Hosts Networking Reception with ABS

On the evening of 8 August, the IADC Southeast Asia Chapter (SEAC) co-hosted a Networking Cocktail Reception with ABS at the 2024 SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference. The reception provided many opportunities for IADC Members to network with industry colleagues and establish new connections over hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

During the event, SEAC Chairman Damien Ng and IADC President Jason McFarland addressed attendees. Additionally, Drilling Contractor caught up with Damien Ng to discuss the Chapter’s growing membership, launching the Annual Safety Awards Gala, and Damien’s goals for his term as Chair.