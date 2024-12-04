Professionals & Students Gather in San Antonio for IADC’s 2024 Annual General Meeting

The 2024 IADC Annual General Meeting took place on 14-15 November 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Top-tier presenters discussed everything from advocacy, technology, and leadership, to championing women in the industry and recommendations for drilling geothermal wells.

Making this year’s meeting even more special, IADC sponsored 37 students from IADC Student Chapters who joined us for this important industry event. Additionally, 11 out of the 12 U.S.-based IADC scholarship recipients were recognized at the conference.

Congratulations to Brad James for being named the 2024 IADC Contractor of the Year! This prestigious award honors individual drilling contractors for their lifetime achievements within the drilling industry.

Adam Keith, Lee Womble, and David Faure were recognized with Exemplary Service Awards for their outstanding contributions to IADC and their commitment to improving and advancing safety, training, and technology throughout the industry. Thank you for all you do for this Association and this industry, and congratulations!