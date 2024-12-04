Professionals & Students Gather in San Antonio for IADC’s 2024 Annual General Meeting

The 2024 IADC Annual General Meeting took place on 14-15 November 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Top-tier presenters discussed everything from advocacy, technology, and leadership, to championing women in the industry and recommendations for drilling geothermal wells.
Making this year’s meeting even more special, IADC sponsored 37 students from IADC Student Chapters who joined us for this important industry event. Additionally, 11 out of the 12 U.S.-based IADC scholarship recipients were recognized at the conference.
Congratulations to Brad James for being named the 2024 IADC Contractor of the Year! This prestigious award honors individual drilling contractors for their lifetime achievements within the drilling industry.
Adam Keith, Lee Womble, and David Faure were recognized with Exemplary Service Awards for their outstanding contributions to IADC and their commitment to improving and advancing safety, training, and technology throughout the industry. Thank you for all you do for this Association and this industry, and congratulations!
Drilling Contractor Interviews from the 2024 IADC Annual General Meeting
Tax reform, permitting policy could lead to shift in US oil and gas production post-2025
The 2024 US presidential election will likely have a significant impact on oil and gas activity over the next few years, with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump promising a range of policies aimed at bolstering US domestic production.
In this interview with DC from the 2024 IADC Annual General Meeting, Tyler Nelson, Principal at Cornerstone Government Affairs, discussed how these proposed policies – including tax reform and permitting reform for accessing public lands – will affect the industry. He also spoke about what the Trump administration’s efforts to lower oil and gas prices could mean for the industry.
Industry organizations raise awareness on challenges women face in building offshore careers
Gender diversity is an increasing priority for the oil and gas industry, with drillers and operators making concerted efforts show that the industry is a viable option for women to have long, thriving careers. For the past eight years, the Women Offshore Foundation has collaborated with industry leaders and raised awareness about the challenges women face working in offshore environments.
In this interview with DC, Laura McFalls, VP of Women Offshore, spoke about the work the foundation is doing to help women find and develop careers within the industry. She also talked about the steps drillers and operators can take to encourage women to join their ranks, as well as the importance of casting a wide net to find women from non-engineering backgrounds who could add value to their organizations.
Oil and gas still figures to dominate energy mix as renewable capabilities lag
Nearly a decade since the 2015 Paris Agreement, there has not been as much progress as previously anticipated on the goal of limiting global warming target to 1.5°C by the end of the century, according to Doug Sheridan, Managing Director and Founder of EnergyPoint Research.
Speaking to DC, Mr Sheridan discussed the current capabilities of renewable energies like wind and solar in meeting the world’s energy demands and the current state of global greenhouse gas emissions. He also spoke about how the oil and gas industry will fit into the future energy mix as the world continues its decarbonization push.
Thank you to everyone who attended, presented, sponsored, and organized this conference. Mark your calendar for next year’s Annual General Meeting where we’ll be celebrating IADC’s 85th Anniversary in Naples, Florida from 23-24 September!