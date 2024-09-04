Professionals Convene for IADC’s Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Austin

The 2024 IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Conference & Exhibition took place 27-28 August in Austin, Texas. The conference focused on advancing drilling performance and safety through highlighting emerging technologies and operating procedures leveraging digital and automation solutions.

The 2024 ART Conference keynote presentations were delivered by Jesus Lamas, President – Well Construction at SLB, and Subodh Saxena, Sr. Vice President at Canrig and Nabors Drilling Solutions. The event examined a wide variety of topics, including:

Safety Session

Operator Panel

Is Performance ESG? Emissions & Efficiency

Emerging Technology

Optimized Workflows

Human Factors

AI & Machine Learning

MPD Panel

IADC was pleased to sponsor 28 students to attend the conference from Marietta College, Texas Tech University, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the University of North Dakota, the University of Texas, and the University of Wyoming. This experience provided students with opportunities to expand their networks and learn more about the industry.