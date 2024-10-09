DRILLBITS
Participants Discuss “Digital Drilling Engineering” at DEC Q3 Tech Forum

Topics

On 12 September, the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q3 Tech Forum brought together industry experts to discuss digital drilling engineering. This forward-thinking hybrid event focused on:

  • Digitizing the execution of the well plan
  • Enhancing communication and coordination among multiple third-party stakeholders
  • Implementing digital solutions to optimize drilling efficiency and minimize overall well costs

Thank you to everyone who participated, and special thanks to NOV for hosting!

Drilling Contractor Interview at the IADC DEC’s Q3 Tech Forum 

Digital management tool helps drillers, operators streamline lessons learned

As digital systems increase the amount of centralized and structured data coming from drilling operations, companies are emphasizing the importance of data-driven decision making in enhancing efficiencies and reducing risk. One way to enable better data-driven decisions is by digitalizing the experiences that personnel have in the field, creating platforms that can categorize the various learnings and risks they face in executing various procedures.

In this interview with DC taken at the IADC DEC’s Q3 2024 Tech Forum, Amir Galaby, Business Manager at Stimline, discusses a cloud-based tool the company developed to help capture and leverage learnings from every step of the well construction process. Among other things, Mr. Galaby also explains how the tool reduces the time spent on manual data search and information gathering.

IADC COMMITTEES

