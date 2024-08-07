Northern Arabian Gulf Chapter Hosts Quarterly Technical Meeting & Holds Elections

On 24 July, the IADC Northern Arabian Gulf Chapter (NAGC) held its Quarterly Technical Meeting. SANAD hosted the event at the SANAD Training Center in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The meeting included insightful presentations from Canrig (Nabors) and ALTRAD Sparrows, as well as an update from IADC headquarters. The meeting also included Chapter elections.

Congratulations to the newly elected NAGC officers and THANK YOU to all of the outgoing leaders! Special thanks to Ingo Giesel, who received an award for his long service to the NAGC during the meeting.