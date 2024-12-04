North Sea Chapter Updates

The IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) recently held two important events – the Associate Members Town Hall and the Chapter’s Annual General Meeting.

The NSC’s Associate Members Town Hall took place at the Village Hotel in Aberdeen. Two guest speakers addressed the group. Pete Wilson with Valaris UK share an outlook for the UK Continental Shelf for 2025-2026, and Teresa Wilkie with Rig Logix share a North Sea rig market overview.

Updates were given on the North Sea Chapter generally and the Associate Members specifically. Associate Membership for the NSC is now the highest its ever been. Well done to Paul Brown, NSC Associate Member Vice Chair, for organizing this event.