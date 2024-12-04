North Sea Chapter Updates

The IADC North Sea Chapter (NSC) recently held two important events – the Associate Members Town Hall and the Chapter’s Annual General Meeting.
The NSC’s Associate Members Town Hall took place at the Village Hotel in Aberdeen. Two guest speakers addressed the group. Pete Wilson with Valaris UK share an outlook for the UK Continental Shelf for 2025-2026, and Teresa Wilkie with Rig Logix share a North Sea rig market overview.
Updates were given on the North Sea Chapter generally and the Associate Members specifically. Associate Membership for the NSC is now the highest its ever been. Well done to Paul Brown, NSC Associate Member Vice Chair, for organizing this event.
On Thursday 21st November, the NSC held its Annual General Meeting at The Marcliffe in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Chapter thanked Chairman Richard Male for serving as Chairman for 2024 and Donald MacLeod for serving two years as Vice Chair.
Congratulations to the incoming officers, including Michael Boyd as 2025 Chairman, as well as Stuart Sutherland and Elliot Gray who are the newly elected Vice Chairs.
The NSC recently recently met with Gladys Sangster and Liz Buchan of CRANES (Cancer Research Aberdeen and the North East Scotland) to present the charity with a £7000 donation. The donation was kindly raised from the IADC NSC Golf Tournament that was attended by the Chapter’s Primary and Associate Members in June.
CRANES was formed in July 2003 with a mission to raise funds:
- to support local research into the causes and treatments of all forms of cancer and cancer related illnesses and make the results of such research available to the public
- to advance the education of the public in cancer-related research health issues and raise awareness of these issues, and
- to publicise and give financial support to cancer related projects, including the supply of equipment, patient relief and medical support.
Congratulations and job well done to the North Sea Chapter on all of these initiatives!