Mental Health in Energy Seminar Focuses on Creating a Culture of Mental Health Support

The first official Mental Health in Energy seminar took place on 30th October at ONE BioHub in Aberdeen. The well-attended event brought together industry professionals dedicated to fostering a culture of mental well-being within the energy sector. The Mental Health in Energy initiative, which continues to gain momentum, originally took shape within the IADC North Sea Chapter.

The seminar brought together a vibrant community committed to sharing best practices and driving positive change. Attendees had the opportunity to collaborate, network, and exchange innovative ideas on how the industry can collectively enhance employee well-being across different organizations.

Speakers at the breakfast seminar, which was sponsored by Dolphin Drilling, included:

Darren Sutherland, former Chairman of the IADC North Sea Chapter

Reverend Michael Mair, UK offshore energy industry chaplain

Simon Lee Maryan, PhD, phycologist with a background working in human intelligence

Ann McCreath, HSSES services delivery manager operations EMEA at Wood

According to an article titled “North Sea mental health charter gains momentum” by Energy Voice: