Members Gather for Brazil Chapter Technical/Operational Meeting

Topics

On 17 October, the IADC Brazil Chapter held its last technical/operational meeting of 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event drew a group of around 50 people and was held at Prio’s headquarters. 

The following presenters shared their insights and knowledge on new technologies that are very important in the oil, gas, and energy industry: 

  • Joao Humberto Guandalini Batista of Foresea
  • Leonardo Guimaraes & Luiz Ferreira of Constellation Oil Services
  • Jose Francisco Toesca Baldassim of Cognittiv RZX 

Cheers to the organizers, and thank you to everyone who attended this meeting and continues to support the IADC Brazil Chapter! 

IADC BRAZIL CHAPTER - LINKEDIN

