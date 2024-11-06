IADC Visits Patterson-UTI Rig 248

At IADC, we love visiting our Members out in the field! We had a great time visiting Patterson-UTI Rig 248 located near La Grange, Texas, last month.

Members of our Government & Industry Affairs team – including Thad Dunham, Bob Warren, and Joe Lillis – spent the day in the field connecting with the crew and observing the rig in action. As an added bonus, they got to see a rig walk.

Big thanks to Mike Garvin, Mitch Mullican, and Brandon Benedict for the warm hospitality – keep up the amazing work!