IADC UTP Student Chapter Hosts Tech Talk featuring Kwantis Italy

The IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapter recently hosted an insightful technical talk featuring Kwantis Italy. The event, titled “Beyond the Drill: Transforming Operations with Kwantis Italy,” provided a deep dive into the latest advancements in the industry and how they are reshaping operations.

Key Takeaways:

Discovering how real-time monitoring and advanced analytics are revolutionizing drilling decision-making.

Learning how AI is being used to optimize processes, reduce risks, and enhance efficiency.

Gaining valuable insights from Kwantis Italy’s experts on the future of drilling technology.

The UTP Student Chapter stated on LinkedIn,

“Thank you to all attendees, including our international participants from IADC PDEU Student Chapter and IADC Curtin Student Chapter. Your global perspective enriched the discussion and highlighted the universal importance of these advancements. Special thanks to kwantis Italy for sharing their expertise and contributing to our understanding of the evolving landscape of drilling operations.”