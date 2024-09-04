IADC Houston Chapter Co-Hosts Successful Operator Panel Luncheon with AADE Houston

On 28 August, the Petroleum Club of Houston was brimming with energy as around 250 professionals gathered for the IADC Houston Chapter and AADE Houston joint luncheon. The highlight was an insightful Operator Panel featuring Alex Lawler, P.E., Jacob D. Bullock, and Jeffrey Savela, moderated by JP Warren.

We were pleased that about 20 students from the University of Houston and Texas A&M University were in attendance. At IADC, we’re proud to see our Regional Chapters providing valuable opportunities like this for our Members and future industry leaders.

Thank you to all who organized and participated in this event – your engagement continues to drive our industry forward!