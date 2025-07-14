Eliza Drake’s Story

The following is part of IADC’s 85th anniversary campaign, “Many Stories, One Voice,” which aims to showcase the real human stories behind the drilling industry.

Eliza Drake – IADC Young Professionals Committee Networking/Social Subcommittee Chair; Marketing Representative for Caterpillar Oil & Gas

My journey with IADC started back in 2017, during my freshman year at Missouri S&T. From a young age, I knew I wanted to work in the oil and gas industry. I was always fascinated by what happens so far below the Earth’s surface, and I was drawn to being a part of an industry that’s often villainized. I saw it as a chance to change people’s opinions and show them how vital fossil fuels truly are. However, being from Missouri, I didn’t have many chances to connect with the industry directly. It was pure coincidence that I bumped into the IADC Student Chapter President during the first week of my freshman year and joined the group.

While S&T’s petroleum engineering program might be small, it is mighty, largely due to the support of alumni and organizations like IADC. That support opened doors I didn’t even know existed. IADC gave me not only exposure to the industry and my first international trip, but also the job opportunity that started my career.

I owe a lot of where I am today to IADC. As a student, I attended several Annual General Meetings (AGM), where I got to connect with influential people in the business and different companies across all aspects of drilling. While I was the Student Chapter President, I attended the AGM in Austin. As a senior without a job lined up, I knew this conference was my chance. I was determined to network and make something happen. Walking into lunch at the event, I was nervous, uncertain and, honestly, desperate for an opportunity. I spotted a table with one seat left, and found myself sitting among group of Caterpillar leaders and dealers. We hit it off immediately, and I had a job offer within two months. As they say, the rest is history.

IADC has also given me the opportunity to be a leader, not only as a student but also as a young professional. I have had the opportunity to serve as Student Chapter President and as the Events Chairman for the Young Professionals Committee. Both were invaluable experiences with chances to expand my network. Planning events for others in the drilling space has been so fulfilling. It’s been a great way to connect with like-minded people, share ideas and spark great conversations in a fun setting.

IADC has made me feel like I’m a part of something much bigger than just a job. It’s made me feel like I’m part of an industry that, while often misunderstood, plays such an important role in powering the world. I’m beyond grateful, and I know I’ll be a lifelong member of this incredible organization.