Drilling Contractor’s Next Live Virtual Panel Discussion is 13 February

Topics

On 13 February at 9:00 a.m. CT (GMT-6), Drilling Contractor will host a live Virtual Panel Discussion (VPD), sponsored by NOV. This live VPD is titled “Breaking Barriers: Drilling Contractors Engage on Interoperability.”

The premise of interoperable rig-based systems appeals to many wellsite stakeholders for different reasons and value cases. However, the interoperable infrastructure must be in place before leveraging any technologies using it. Please join us as drilling contractors share some pain points for a D-WIS focused panel discussion and help us navigate our journey toward drilling and wells interoperable systems.

Comments and questions to the group can be submitted either in advance at this link, or during the meeting. The meeting is supported by the Drilling and Wells Interoperability Standards (D-WIS) Group. It will be recorded and made available online for future reference.

Please join us on 13 February to explore these topics!

Speakers: 

TODD FOX

Director – Product Management, H&P

ANIL GODUMAGADDA

Vice President, Digital Solutions, Patterson-UTI

RAFAEL GUEDES

Product Director, Nabors

TRENT MARTIN

Engineer, Transocean

ROBERT VAN KUILENBURG

Offshore Performance Improvement Manager, Noble

JOHN MACPHERSON

Associate Fellow, Drilling Service, Baker Hughes (D-WIS technical SME)

AVINASH RAMJIT

Global Adoption & Excellence Advisor, ConocoPhillips (moderator)

Agenda:

9:00 – 9:10 – Welcome and D-WIS overview
9:10 – 9:15 – Introduce drilling contractor panelists
9:15 – 9:45 – “Pain point” presentations from each panelist
9:45 – 10:15 – Moderated panel discussion joined by D-WIS technical SME
10:15 – 10:30 – Interactive audience Q&A

LEARN MORE & REGISTER

