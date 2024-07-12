Register for First Full-Day Young Professionals Summit this August!

The IADC Young Professionals Committee invites you to “Fueling Ambition, Powering Progress: IADC Young Professionals Summit.” This full-day event will offer a platform for YPs to network, exchange knowledge, and discuss key trends and challenges with peers as the next generation of talent in the industry. The event will take place on 1 August at the Transocean Offshore Training Facility in Houston, Texas.

Jason Gahr, Operations Manager at ExxonMobil, will be delivering the keynote presentation to kick off the day. The program will cover a variety of topics, including:

Oilfield Services as a Technology Leader



Stand & Deliver: Perfecting your Presentation Skills

Field Perspective



Bridging Generational Gaps



The Archetype of a Career in Oil & Gas



Financial Planning



Putting your Best Foot Forward – Tips on Self Promotion



The Politics of Oil & Gas



Planning for the Future of Oilfield Services



The event will include lunch and will be followed by a networking happy hour at the nearby Watson’s House of Ales for all who care to join.