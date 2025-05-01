IADC Commences Creation of New KREW Continuous Online Learning System

HOUSTON (1 May 2025) – The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) has officially begun to create an entirely new version of its continuous learning system, Knowledge Retention & Education for our Workforce (KREW). IADC is partnering with 3t Drilling Systems on the development of this ground-up rebuild.

The intention behind this project is to develop completely IADC-owned content that raises the bar on retention of well control training knowledge while creating a greater level of standardized content across the industry.

Key system enhancements of this all-new platform will include:

an IADC-branded custom app and web portal with 268 eLearning modules and 11 3D models across Driller and Supervisor levels of the WellSharp® accreditation program curriculum;

direct user engagement and unique learning pathway intentions;

the ability to link simulation exercises; and

WellSharp sample assessments automatically delivered to users every four months throughout the two-year recertification cycle.

Originally launched to the industry in April 2021, KREW is being completely reimagined as a new-generation online learning tool designed to provide continuous learning opportunities for well control concepts to improve knowledge retention and, ultimately, to enhance critical on-the-job skills. The development of this new KREW system represents a total replacement of the previous platform with advanced functionality, expanded capabilities, and novel content that will be centrally owned by IADC for the first time. The new system is projected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Brooke Polk, IADC Vice President – Accreditation Operations, stated, “IADC remains focused on industry-driven continual improvement that raises the bar on learning and retention in well control. KREW’s new innovative design and approach reshape workforce education with the aim to enhance competence. This initiative sparks change on a global scale and will shape the future of well control.”