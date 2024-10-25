Court Extends Gulf of Mexico Biological Opinion Deadline

Houston (25 October 2024) – A federal court has extended the deadline to vacate the 2020 Biological Opinion on the Federally Regulated Oil and Gas Program Activities in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) now has until May 21, 2025, instead of December 20, 2024, to issue a new biological opinion, as required by the Endangered Species Act for offshore permitting.

IADC views this deadline extension favorably. The original decision to vacate the 2020 Biological Opinion in December 2024 would have essentially shut down operations in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening thousands of jobs and U.S. energy security. IADC supports the industry stakeholders working diligently on this matter and is fully prepared to provide direct assistance in these efforts.