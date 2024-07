There has been an important venue change for the 2024 IADC Annual General Meeting. The new location is the Hyatt Regency Riverwalk in San Antonio.

ADDRESS 123 Losoya St, San Antonio, TX 78205

PHONE +1 210 222 1234



NEGOTIATED ROOM RATE $219 Single/Double Occupancy

EXPIRES: 21 October 2024

The dates for this leading drilling industry conference remain the same, and the event will still take place 14-15 November 2024.